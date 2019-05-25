Services
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Thelma Lee Massey

Greenville - Thelma Lee (Garrett) Massey, 89, widow of Lawrence E. Massey, formerly of Church Street passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 in Augusta Nursing and Rehabilitation in Fishersville.

A memorial service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 in the Fishersville United Methodist Church.

The family will receive friends following the service.

It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to Fishersville United Methodist Church, Post Office Box 1049, Fishersville, Virginia 22939.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from May 25 to May 28, 2019
