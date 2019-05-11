|
Thelma (Garrett) Massey
Greenville - Thelma Lee (Garrett) Massey, 89, widow of Lawrence E. Massey, Jr., formerly of Church Street passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 in Augusta Nursing and Rehabilitation in Fishersville.
Mrs. Massey was born in Lost River, West Virginia on April 19, 1930, a daughter of James J. and Daisey (Hawes) Garrett.
Thelma was a member of Fishersville United Methodist Church and retired as a receptionist and bookkeeper from Dr. Lacey, DDS. She was a chartered member of the Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad and a life member of the Stuarts Draft VFW Post 9339 Ladies Auxiliary. Thelma enjoyed flower gardening, collecting rocks and loved nature.
In addition to her husband of 18 years and parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Stephanie J. Austin; three brothers, Kenneth, Ferguson, and Robert Garrett; three sisters, Eva Palmer, Jean Shifflett, and Merle Wiseman; one grandson; and a special great-niece, Megan Marshall.
She is survived by three sons, Butch T. Nulty and his wife Patty of Churchville, Randall S. Eavers and his wife Dana of Lyndhurst, Mark C. Eavers of Greenville; a step-son, Lawrence E. Massey, II and his wife Sharyn of Staunton; a daughter, Pamela A. Lane of Brookneal; a step-daughter, Avis M. Winfield and her husband Mike of Stuarts Draft; a sister, Audrey Blackwell of Staunton; a sister-in-law, Shirley Garrett of Staunton; thirteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Services will be announced at a later date.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to Fishersville United Methodist Church, Post Office Box 1049, Fishersville, Virginia 22939.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from May 11 to May 14, 2019