Thelma McLain
Goshen - On Monday, March 25, 2019, Thelma M. McLain, devoted grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away at the age of 92.
Thelma was born March 6, 1927 in Goshen, VA to the late Cecil and Sadie (Jackson) Kennedy. Thelma was a proud member of the Goshen Presbyterian Church.
Thelma is survived her granddaughters, Sandra Harlow and fiancé Charles Knippenberg of Cumberland, Maryland and Stephanie Duvall and husband Joe of Lexington, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Michael Hoke and wife Amy, AJ Williams, Mallory Hammond and husband Dakota, and Megan Duvall and fiancé Robert Nelson; great-great-grandchildren, Brittney Scott, Zachary and Morgan Hoke, Brylee Burchett, and baby girl Nelson (June 2019), who brought endless smiles to Thelma and filled her heart with even more love; siblings, Cecil Kennedy Jr., Julia Alphin and Paul Kennedy; as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband Aaron Wooddell in 1976 and husband Douglas McLain in 2007; daughter, Jean Mitchell and son-in-law Jim Mitchell; and siblings Raymond Kennedy, Hattie Bell Fields, and Mae Campbell.
Visitation will be at Craigsville Funeral Home, Craigsville, VA from 11.00 am to 12:00 pm on Friday March 29, 2019. Funeral Services will commence at 12:00 pm with graveside services to follow at Goshen Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Bobby Spurgeon officiating. Pallbearers will be her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Goshen Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements are being handled by Craigsville Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.craigsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019