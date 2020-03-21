|
Thelma N. Sheets
Staunton - Thelma Lee (Newlen) Sheets, 91, widow of Nelson J. Sheets of Staunton passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Shenandoah Nursing Home in Fishersville.
Mrs. Sheets was born in Staunton, Virginia on June 28, 1928, a daughter of the late Thomas E. and Anna Belle (Crawford) Newlen.
Thelma was a 1946 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School, an active member of Staunton First Church of God, and she was owner / operator of a child care facility in her home.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Carlton Newlen, Melvin Newlen, and Jimmy Newlen; two sisters, Lois N. Roberts and Gladys N. Showalter; a son-in-law, Jerry D. Hevener; and several nieces and nephews.
Surviving are three daughters, Joyce A. Douglass and her husband Jesse, Debbie S. Vanhoozier and her husband David, and Sandra L. Hevener all of Staunton; four grandchildren, Christopher Douglass and his wife Lisa, and Shauna Douglass all of Staunton, Selena M. Harlow and her husband Dean of Stuarts Draft, and Sarah Hevener and Chris Robinette of Staunton; six great-grandchildren, Serenity E. Santiago, Dae'Shawn Johnson, Ethan M. Robinette, Jaxson D. Harlow, Peyton L. Harlow, and Leland C. Douglass; sisters-in-law, Donna L. Newlen and Evelyn S, Myers; and very special friend and neighbor, Mike Wendt of Cloverdale; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A Graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in the Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery, 417 Salem Church Road, Mt. Sidney, Virginia by Pastor Scott Stedman.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2020