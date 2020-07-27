Thelma R. Baker
Fishersville - Thelma Ruth (Day) Baker, 98, formerly of Tinkling Spring Road, Fishersville, Virginia, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 in North Carolina.
Mrs. Baker was born in Washington, D.C. on July 26, 1921 a daughter of the late James Paull and Gertrude (Beavers) Day.
Thelma was a life time member of Annandale Baptist Church where she was baptized in 1954. She was raised in Virginia and was a secretary at Tallwood Prep School in the mid 1960's. Thelma loved working at Sylvania GTE from 1967 until 1984. She loved gem and mineral mining, with pearls being her favorite. Thelma enjoyed the music of Willie Nelson, cats, and baking. She married Howard Guthrie on October 10, 1941 and they were married until his death on May 16, 1970. Thelma then married Bill Baker on April 1971. Following his death in October 2009, she married Willie Harris in February of 2011 until his death in July 2014.
She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Mary and Pauline Day.
Surviving are two sons, Richard and David Harry Guthrie; three grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of life will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel. (Mask or face covering is required.)
Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memory Gardens in Staunton.
