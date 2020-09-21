1/1
Dr. Theodore M. Johnston
Cherry Hill, NJ - Dr. Theodore M. Johnston of Cherry Hill, NJ, died September 17, 2020. Age 86. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Smith Johnston. Loving father of Jennifer Johnston, MA, APR (Rev. Larry Smith) of Cherry Hill, NJ and Janice Johnston, Esq. of New York, NY. Devoted grandfather of David. Dear brother of Charles Johnston and Thomas Johnston, Esq. (Dorothy). Viewing Thursday evening 6 to 8pm and Friday morning 9:30 to 10:15am in The Schetter Funeral Home, 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Funeral service Friday 11am at Haddonfield United Methodist Church, 29 Warwick Road, Haddonfield, NJ. Interment Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church, c/o Tracey Veney, 300-A South Dogwood Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801-1939 or to the Booker T. Washington Alumni Association, Inc. PO Box 503, Staunton, VA. 24402-0503. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.




Published in The News Leader from Sep. 21 to Sep. 24, 2020.
