Theodore M. Johnston, Jr., M.D
Theodore M. Johnston, Jr., M.D., 86, passed away on September 17, 2020. He was born in Grottoes, Virginia, to the late Theodore and Rosa Johnston. Theodore was the beloved husband of 50 years to the late Barbara Johnston and devoted father to Jennifer Johnston (Larry) of Cherry Hill, NJ, Janice Johnston of New York, NY and loving grandpa to David. He is also survived by cherished brothers Charles Johnston of Brooklyn, NY and Thomas Johnston (Dorothy) of Upper Marlboro, MD. He was predeceased by sisters Laura Lee and Elizabeth Breaux and son, Mark Johnston. He leaves behind a host of dear relatives, colleagues, friends, and neighbors who mourn his passing. Theodore was raised in Staunton, VA where he attended Booker T. Washington High School, and was a 1955 graduate of Virginia State University, Petersburg, VA. He served as an officer in the United States Army, 10th Infantry Division, at Fort Ord in Monterey, CA and was honorably discharged from the Army in 1964 with the rank of Captain. After his military service, he continued his post graduate education at Howard University College of Medicine and graduated in 1966. He completed his internship at Saint Elizabeths Hospital in Washington, DC and his residency in radiology at Hahnemann Hospital in Philadelphia. He proudly worked past age 70 as a radiologist, retiring from Marsh Radiology in Vineland, NJ. Theodore previously worked as a radiologist at Wilmington VA Hospital, Warminster Hospital, Cooper Hospital, Newcomb Hospital and Hahnemann Hospital. He was a member of the American Medical Association, the National Medical Association, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., the Booker T. Washington High School Alumni Association and a lifelong member of Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church, Grottoes, VA. Theodore enjoyed travel, geography, reading and spending time with family and friends. He was named to the Booker T. Washington Alumni Association Lifetime Hall of Fame in 2017 and was recognized by a Cherry Hill Township Proclamation naming Ted & Barbara Johnston Day in 2003. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, September 24 and from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Friday, September 25 at Schetter Funeral Home, 304 West Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill. Visit www.schetterfh.com
for memorial donation information. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 25 at Haddonfield United Methodist Church, 29 Warwick Rd., Haddonfield NJ. Interment will be at Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, NJ.