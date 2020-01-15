Services
Jones Funeral Home
813-15 N Augusta St
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 886-2601
Theodore Roosevelt "Sonny" Miller Jr.

Fort Defiance - Theodore "Sonny" Roosevelt Miller, Jr., 77, of 564 Round Hill School Road, passed away Monday, January, 13, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on February 25, 1942 in Augusta County, Virginia to the late Theodore, Sr. and Julia (Fuller) Miller.

He was a member of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church.

His parents; one brother, Robert "Bobby" J. Miller; one sister, Mary "Betty" E. Miller all preceded him in death.

He is survived by three sisters, Juanita V. Miller, Peggy A. Kelly and Ruth M. Wheeler (Willis, Sr.); two nephews, Douglas Kelly and Willis Wheeler, Jr. and other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be conducted 12:00 noon, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, New Hope.

Public viewing will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home (540)943-6938/(540)886-2601.
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, 2020
