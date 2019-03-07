|
Theresa L. Smith
Staunton - Theresa Lee (Terri) Smith, 63, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy R. (Jake) and Doris W. Smith, her father's son, Jimmy Wine Smith, and a cousin, Sherry Derrow (Boyd). She is survived by a number of special cousins, Donna Trobaugh (Ronnie), Patricia Wheeler, David Wheeler (Linda), Lisa Losh (Larry) and Andrew Wheeler. A very dear cousin and close friend, Janice (Eddie) Hilbert survives her.
She was a member of Hebron Presbyterian Church. She was a graduate of Southern Seminary and devoted to her riding and equestrian clubs and activities. She was the former owner of the Staunton Racquet Club in the building now known as Staunton YMCA. A friend to many, Terri will be long remembered as a kind and generous person.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Henry Funeral Home in Staunton, Virginia. A graveside service will be conducted by the Rev. Frank Wyche on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Thornrose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the R. R. Smith Center for History and Arts, or a . Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2019