Thomas A. Charshee, Jr.
Staunton - Thomas Arthur "Tom" Charshee, Jr., 92, widower of Vivian Rosemary Charshee, Phyllis Lee Charshee, and Rachel Charshee, of Staunton, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Brightview Baldwin Park.
Mr. Charshee was born in Baltimore, Maryland on August 13, 1927, the son of the late Thomas Arthur Charshee, Sr. and Kitty (Alley) Charshee.
Tom served his country in the United States Navy and the United States Army and owned a lumber company. He was a member of Victory Worship Center.
In addition to his parents and wives, he was preceded in death by a step-son, Harry Bates and a sister, Nancy Terwilliger.
Surviving are his daughters, Lynda Barnhill, Helen Charshee Jones (Brian), and Donna Charshee Heatfield (Mark); step-children, Joan Desor (Raymond) and Linda Bates; a sister, Carol Dankmeyer; twelve grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and his dear friends, Ronnie and Amy Hepler and Crystal and Gary Cupp.
A Celebration of Life and burial at Baltimore National Cemetery will take place at a later date.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2020