Thomas C. Lotts
Deerfield - Thomas Clarence "Tommy" Lotts, 79, formerly of Deerfield, Virginia passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 6:03 a.m. in Brookdale of Staunton, from complications of diabetes.
He was born May 12, 1941 in Staunton, a son of the late Clarence Finley and Frances Elizabeth (Wilterious) Lotts.
In addition to his parents Thomas was preceded in death by his brother, Stanley Lotts. He is the last surviving member of his family.
In keeping with Tommy's wishes there will be no public services.
The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to everyone at Brookdale of Staunton and Kindred Hospice of Harrisonburg, who cared for Tommy. Your care and support during this time was appreciated.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Jun. 2 to Jun. 5, 2020.