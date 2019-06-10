|
|
Thomas "Bruce" Coursey
Swoope - Thomas "Bruce" Coursey, 63, husband of Vanessa Kay (Arehart) Coursey of Parkersburg TRPK, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Coursey was born in Waynesboro, Virginia on September 2, 1955 a son of the late Franklin Ashby and Betty Marie (Marks) Coursey.
Bruce was employed as a Machine Operator by Walker Manufacturing with fourteen years of service. He enjoyed hunting, spending time in the mountains, and outdoors.
In addition to his wife of thirty-one years, Bruce is survived by a brother, Blane Coursey of Fishersville; special friend, Rodney Kershner; a number of nieces, nephews, and great nephews.
In keeping with Bruce's wishes there will be no services.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, 6520 N. Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33309-2132 or the Staunton - Augusta Regional SPCA, Post Office Box 2014, Staunton, Virginia 24402.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from June 10 to June 13, 2019