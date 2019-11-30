|
Thomas D. "Tommy" Hall, Jr.
Stuarts Draft - Thomas D. "Tommy" Hall, Jr., 64, husband of Pam (Norcross) Hall of Romaine Lane, Stuarts Draft passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Hall was born in Nashville, Tennessee on September 8, 1955, a son of the late Thomas D., Sr. and Lola (Tucker) Hall.
Tommy retired from Hershey as Shipping Manager and he enjoyed the "cold blue mountains" while sitting on the porch when his friends stopped by.
In addition to his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by two sisters, Patsy Davis and Sharon Craddock.
Surviving in addition to his wife of sixteen years is a daughter, Ashley Schrader and her husband Jeff of Kansas; five grandchildren, Peyton, Quintin, Ronan, Sylvia, and Tavin Schrader; two brothers-in-law, Ray Norcross and his wife Alisa of Mt. Sidney, and Chris Norcross and his wife Carol of Scottsville; two sisters-in-law, Karen Rinaldi and her husband Marc of Palmyra, Pennsylvania, and Kim Norcross and her fiancé Chris of New Hope; a number of special nieces, nephews, cousins; and his very special dogs, "Parker" and "Boyd".
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 21301 S. Tamiami Trl, Suite 320, Estero, Florida 33929.
The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah, Dr. Rob Marsh, and Dr. George Verghese.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2019