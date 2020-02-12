|
Thomas E. Breeden
Verona - Thomas Eugene "Tommy" Breeden, 36, husband of Amanda (Turner) Breeden of 39 Theresa Circle, Verona passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 in Verona.
Mr. Breeden was born in Staunton, Virginia on March 30, 1983 a son of Steven Hoover Breeden and Deborah Kay (Shipe) Breeden.
Tommy was a member of the Annex United Methodist Church, a member of the Verona Moose Lodge 2172, and was employed by Liphart Steel Company. Tommy enjoyed shooting pool, throwing corn-hole, dancing, and camping with his family.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Herman Hoover Breeden; maternal grandfather, Thomas Eugene Shipe; and an uncle, Tommy Lee Shipe.
Surviving in addition to his wife Amanda, his father Steve of Verona, and his mother, Debbie and her fiancé Jake Alexander of Fork Union, Tommy leaves behind a daughter, Alyssa E. Breeden of Verona; step-son, Dustin B. Turner of Jacksonville, Florida; step-daughter, Gracie M. Turner of Verona; two brothers, Chris Breeden and his wife Heather of Grottoes and David Breeden and his wife Jamie of Staunton; mother-in-law, Ginny Turner of Verona; father-in-law, Bobby Turner of Greenville; paternal grandmother, Nancy Marie Breeden, maternal grandmother, Dora Jean Shipe, brother-in-law, Derek Turner and his wife Dawn; and a number of nieces, nephews, uncles, and aunts.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A Celebration of life will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Russell L. Heinrich.
Burial will follow in Oaklawn Memory Gardens.
Active pallbearers will be his brothers Chris and David Breeden, Don Flint, Chris Buchanan, Roger Dobson, Brad Rexrode, and Jeremy and Timmy Shipe.
Honorary pallbearers will be nieces and nephews.
