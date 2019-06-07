|
Thomas H. Byerly
Mount Solon - Thomas Hammer Byerly of Augusta County, Virginia, passed away peacefully at Bridgewater Retirement Community on June 7, 2019. He was born in Harrisonburg, VA on August 6, 1943 and was the son of the late Jacob Glen and Jessie Hammer Byerly of Mount Solon, VA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Michael Byerly in 2006 and sister Lois Byerly Aldhizer (and late husband George Aldhizer).
He is survived by his two sons, Travis Byerly (wife Susan) of Mt. Solon, VA and Trent Byerly (wife Debbie) of Bridgewater, VA, and his five grandchildren, Caroline, Corbin, Matthew, Ryan, and Brooke Byerly. Also surviving are his brother, Dr. Jim Byerly (wife Peggy) of Merced, CA and his sister Ellen Adams (late husband Stan) of Four Oaks, NC. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Imogene Michael, sister-in-law Nancy Michael (late husband Julian Thompson), brother-in-law Donald Michael (wife Frances), seven nieces and nephews and his companion Teresa Hupp, along with countless friends in the community.
Tom attended Bridgewater College and spent seven years as a science teacher before spending the remainder of his 32-year career in banking at Farm Credit until he retired in 2003. During his tenure managing the Harrisonburg branch, it became one of the largest in the Farm Credit system, serving all segments of the agricultural community. While he was proud of his successful career, it was the relationships he formed, people he worked with, and families whose goals he helped achieve that were the most meaningful to him. When banking a deal, he cared more about you as a person, your family, your career, your goals, and your character versus the numbers.
During his working years and in retirement, Tom was dedicated to serving his community. He held seats on many boards, including the Augusta County Planning Commission, Virginia Agribusiness Council, Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals, Bridgewater Retirement Corporation, North River Ruritan Club, and served on the Board of Trustees and was a dedicated member at Moscow Church of the Brethren where he attended church his entire life. There was never a challenge too big or complex for Tom. He approached everything with a can-do attitude and had a way of inspiring others to do the same.
Tom enjoyed many years of farming, namely beef cattle and crops, with his siblings while growing up and later shared that passion with his sons on their 400-acre farm. It brought him tremendous joy to see his young grandchildren share in the love for the farm. He loved fine food and was a master at the art of conversation. He enjoyed woodworking, collecting old tools, and gardening. His log cabin and property in Highland County brought him much joy and he loved having guests visit and hosted an annual skeet shoot in the fall for many years. He had many positive attributes, but he will likely be remembered most for his warm smile and an uncanny upbeat attitude, always focusing on the bright spot in every situation.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater. Visitation is available at the funeral home until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 8 and the family will receive friends at his home on Saturday, June 8 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A private burial will be held on Sunday, June 9 and the Memorial Service will be held at Bridgewater Church of the Brethren, at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 15.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Moscow Church Foundation, 866 Nash Road Mt. Solon, VA 22843, Mount Solon Fire and Rescue, 86 Emmanuel Church Road Mt. Solon, VA 22843 or Bridgewater Healthcare Foundation 302 North Second Street Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Published in The News Leader from June 7 to June 10, 2019