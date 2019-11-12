|
Thomas J. Foley, Jr.
Waynesboro - Thomas J. Foley, Jr., 82, of Waynesboro, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Cori and Chip Hill. He was born February 27, 1937 in Bethlehem, PA, son of the late Thomas Joseph Foley, Sr. and Ethel (Krajczer) Foley. Tom was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. He was a comptroller, and was proud to continue his accounting career through the 2019 tax season. Tom was a beloved Father and Granddad. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Jean Marie Foley. Surviving are his daughters, Patti Mathena (Richard), Cori Hill (Paul "Chip"), and Kristin Foley; grandchildren Pierce and Paige Mathena, Savannah Hill, and Gracyn McVey (Christopher). The family will receive friends from 5 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 at McDow Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John's Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 14th, by Fr. Rolo Castillo. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. Family and friends will gather at Riverview Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. for committal. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial donations may be made in his name to the , 1445 East Rio Road, Ste. 104, Charlottesville, VA 22901; or Hospice of the Shenandoah, Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, PO Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2019