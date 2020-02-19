Resources
Thomas K. Miller

Thomas K. Miller Obituary
Thomas Wesley Miller, 61, husband of Barbara Miller, of 191 Quicks Mill Road, died Monday, February 17, 2020, in Augusta Health, Fishersville.

He was born April 5, 1958 in Lynchburg, a son of the late Ralph W. and Bonnie (Diehl) Miller.

He enjoyed working outdoors, fishing, and handling farm equipment.

In addition to his wife, family members include a son and daughter-in-law, Wesley and Tara Miller; a step-son, Donnie Ray Offenbacker; a step-daughter, Tabitha Sites; two brothers, Peter M. Miller and David R. Miller; a sister, Jeannie Miller; a granddaughter, Harley; nine step-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Pastor David Miller.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service (3 until 4 p.m.) in the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at

www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020
