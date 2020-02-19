|
|
Thomas Wesley Miller, 61, husband of Barbara Miller, of 191 Quicks Mill Road, died Monday, February 17, 2020, in Augusta Health, Fishersville.
He was born April 5, 1958 in Lynchburg, a son of the late Ralph W. and Bonnie (Diehl) Miller.
He enjoyed working outdoors, fishing, and handling farm equipment.
In addition to his wife, family members include a son and daughter-in-law, Wesley and Tara Miller; a step-son, Donnie Ray Offenbacker; a step-daughter, Tabitha Sites; two brothers, Peter M. Miller and David R. Miller; a sister, Jeannie Miller; a granddaughter, Harley; nine step-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Pastor David Miller.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service (3 until 4 p.m.) in the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020