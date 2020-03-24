|
Thomas (Tommy) Lee Bare
Rockbridge Baths - Thomas (Tommy) Lee Bare, 76, went to be with the Lord Saturday, March 22, 2020, at his home. He was born September 30, 1943, a son of the late Edwin Claude Bare and Ada Virginia Runkle Bare.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Judy Clemmer Bare, a son, Kevin Todd Bare, and two brothers, Harry Bailey Bare and John Carroll Bare.
Tom was a longtime member of the Brownsburg Ruritan Club, active in the McElwee/Bethesda Presbyterian Church congregations, and served for 25 years as a director on the Rockbridge Farmer's Co-Op Board of Directors. He graduated with the Class of 1961 from Brownsburg High School.
Tom is survived by one loving son, John Thomas (Booper) Bare, and wife Lori, two special grandchildren, Megan Elizabeth (Lucas), and John Tyler (Kelly), and one extra special great-grandson, John Tate. Also surviving are three nieces and three nephews: Diana, Laurel, John, George, Harry Jr, and Penny. Tom is also survived by a special partner, Brenda Arehart, who enjoyed one another's company in his later years, and two lifelong best friends: Charles "Colonel" and Helen Sandridge.
Tom owned and operated Blue Grass Farm since 1961, did custom farming and spread fertilizer all over Rockbridge and the surrounding counties. He took much pride in continuing to grow a family legacy that just days ago expanded to a sixth generation of Bares with the birth of Tyler's son, Tate. In his spare time, he enjoyed over fifty years of Friday night card games with friends and a racing career than began in 1967 and continued throughout his life, as he enjoyed watching Booper and Tyler compete in his later years.
A private burial will be held Thursday, March 26, 2020 at McElwee Chapel. A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Rockbridge Baths Volunteer Fire Department, 5024 Walkers Creek Rd, Rockbridge Baths, VA 24473 or the Brownsburg Ruritan Club, P. O. Box 113, Brownsburg, VA 24415, in honor of Tom.
Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, VA.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2020