Thomas Lee Wood
Fishersville - Thomas Lee Wood, 89, husband of Dinah (Wandless) Wood of 32 Windgate Circle, Fishersville, Virginia passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 in Shenandoah House in Fishersville.
Mr. Wood was born on June 12, 1930 in Clifton Forge, Virginia, a son of the late Bernie M. Wood and Mabel (Clark) Wood Brinkley.
Mr. Wood was a veteran of the United States Army, proudly serving in the Korean War. He was a member of Woodland Union Church of Millboro and presently attended the Hermitage Presbyterian Church of Waynesboro. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Westinghouse / McQuay as a Maintenance Electrician with thirty-six years of service. Thomas was a member of the Millboro Area Rescue Squad which he was instrumental in helping to organize and delivered Meals on Wheels for a few years. Thomas enjoyed fishing, traveling, and was an avid hunter, especially archery hunting.
Surviving in addition to his loving wife of sixty-four years, are a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends, David and Becky George.
A Celebration of life will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor David George.
Burial will follow in Oaklawn Memory Gardens.
Active pallbearers will be J. Marc Wandless, David Rathburn, Tim Gum, Roger Marshall, Phillip Clark, and Tim Wandless.
The family will receive friends following the service at Marquis Memorial United Methodist Church.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Woodland Church Cemetery, 347 McClung Drive, Millboro, Virginia 24460.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3, 2019