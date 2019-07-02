|
|
THOMAS R. "BUCKY" BLACKBURN, IV
Mt. Sidney - Thomas Rolander "Bucky" Blackburn, 81, husband of Joan (Critzer) Blackburn, of Mt. Sidney, died Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the Shenandoah House of Augusta Health.
He was born December 13, 1937 in Augusta County, a son of the late T. R. Blackburn, III and Katherine Isabell (Patton) Blackburn.
Mr. Blackburn graduated from Lee High School and Virginia Tech with a degree in Civil Engineering. He began his career at VDOT as a draftsman, retiring after 36 years of service at age 55 as Highway Engineer Program Supervisor for Materials, Staunton District.
He was a member of Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church.
He used his organizational skills to serve as Cub Scout and Boy Scout Leader, table tennis wheelchair games coordinator, Gypsy Hill Senior Golf Club activities planner, and reunion organizer for his beloved local Spartan Basketball group. His love of music won him many awards in high school for playing the trumpet. He self-taught himself guitar and banjo and followed the Kingston Trio. Bucky participated in numerous sport activities including basketball, bowling, table tennis, water skiing, fishing, and camping.
With T. R. Blackburn 1st's genes he designed and built the first home with solar heat in Augusta County.
In addition to his wife of 48 years, family members include two sons, Duane M. Blackburn and Darryl E. Blackburn (Alexandra); a sister, Judith Blackburn Conner (Gene); grandchildren, Miki and Sawyer Swanson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 9 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 in Thornrose Cemetery by the Rev. John Crawford, III and the Rev. Ed Pruitt.
A special thanks to his nephew, David Critzer and brother-in-law, William Critzer, for all their help during his illness and his loving caregivers, Sandy Howdyshell and Janette Marcum.
Family and friends may call at his residence. Per his wishes there will be no formal visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 48, Mt. Sidney, VA 24467.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from July 2 to July 5, 2019