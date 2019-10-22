Services
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA 22980
540-949-8133
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Rodgers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Rodgers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Rodgers Obituary
Thomas Rodgers

Thomas Rodgers passed away at his home on October 20, 2019. He was born to the late Helen Shooter Rodgers and Ward W. Rodgers on December 9, 1947.

He graduated from Fishburne Military Academy in 1965. He retired from Western State Hospital in 2001. He was a life-long member of Fishersville Baptist Church.

Tommy was a loving and devoted husband to Delores Johnson Rodgers for 53 years. He is also survived by his daughters Michelle Conley (Bob) of Waynesboro; Angela Bodkin of Georgia; his brothers Bill Rodgers (Gloria) of Staunton; and David Rodgers (Martha) of Chesterfield; and sister Kinny Hunt of Stuarts Draft; Granddaddy to Morguean Hatch, Mitch Conley, Andrew Conley, Rhiannon Bodkin; and great granddaughter Alice Hatch; and his mother-in-law Susie Johnson. He is also survived by a large, loving extended family. In addition to his parents, he was also pre-deceased by his brothers Jesse and Henry Rodgers, granddaughter Annastine Bodkin, father-in-law Charlie Johnson, and son-in-law Mark Bodkin.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00pm at McDow Funeral Home, Waynesboro. A funeral service will be held Thursday, October 24 at 11:00am at Fishersville Baptist Church conducted by Pastor Steven Lookabaugh with burial following at Augusta Memorial Park.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com. The family requests memorial donations to Fishersville Baptist Church, Salvation Army, or Dooms Volunteer Fire Department.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
Download Now