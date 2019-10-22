|
Thomas Rodgers
Thomas Rodgers passed away at his home on October 20, 2019. He was born to the late Helen Shooter Rodgers and Ward W. Rodgers on December 9, 1947.
He graduated from Fishburne Military Academy in 1965. He retired from Western State Hospital in 2001. He was a life-long member of Fishersville Baptist Church.
Tommy was a loving and devoted husband to Delores Johnson Rodgers for 53 years. He is also survived by his daughters Michelle Conley (Bob) of Waynesboro; Angela Bodkin of Georgia; his brothers Bill Rodgers (Gloria) of Staunton; and David Rodgers (Martha) of Chesterfield; and sister Kinny Hunt of Stuarts Draft; Granddaddy to Morguean Hatch, Mitch Conley, Andrew Conley, Rhiannon Bodkin; and great granddaughter Alice Hatch; and his mother-in-law Susie Johnson. He is also survived by a large, loving extended family. In addition to his parents, he was also pre-deceased by his brothers Jesse and Henry Rodgers, granddaughter Annastine Bodkin, father-in-law Charlie Johnson, and son-in-law Mark Bodkin.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00pm at McDow Funeral Home, Waynesboro. A funeral service will be held Thursday, October 24 at 11:00am at Fishersville Baptist Church conducted by Pastor Steven Lookabaugh with burial following at Augusta Memorial Park.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com. The family requests memorial donations to Fishersville Baptist Church, Salvation Army, or Dooms Volunteer Fire Department.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2019