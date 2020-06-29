Thomas Strickler
Fishersville - Thomas Franklin Strickler, 80, of Fishersville, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
He was born in Virginia on September 25, 1939 to the late Marshall F. Strickler and the late Ardenia Buchanan Strickler.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, Melvin Strickler, Otis Strickler, Clara Belle, Beulah and Docia "Leen" Switzer.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Marie Strickler; children, Chris Strickler and wife, Lawanda, Valarie Ray and Pam Kelly and husband, Scott; Grandchildren, Brandon Strickler and wife, Adara, Alex Strickler, Ryan Strickler, Justin Bradley and Beverly Kelly; great grandchildren, Annabell, Violet, Hazel and Johnathan; siblings, Henry Strickler, sister-n-law, Linda Strickler; brother-in-law, Bill Switzer and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939 and where services will be held in the chapel 2:00pm Friday, July 3, 2020.
Intement will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery in Staunton.
Family and friends may share their condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
Fishersville - Thomas Franklin Strickler, 80, of Fishersville, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
He was born in Virginia on September 25, 1939 to the late Marshall F. Strickler and the late Ardenia Buchanan Strickler.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, Melvin Strickler, Otis Strickler, Clara Belle, Beulah and Docia "Leen" Switzer.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Marie Strickler; children, Chris Strickler and wife, Lawanda, Valarie Ray and Pam Kelly and husband, Scott; Grandchildren, Brandon Strickler and wife, Adara, Alex Strickler, Ryan Strickler, Justin Bradley and Beverly Kelly; great grandchildren, Annabell, Violet, Hazel and Johnathan; siblings, Henry Strickler, sister-n-law, Linda Strickler; brother-in-law, Bill Switzer and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939 and where services will be held in the chapel 2:00pm Friday, July 3, 2020.
Intement will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery in Staunton.
Family and friends may share their condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Jun. 29 to Jul. 2, 2020.