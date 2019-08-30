Services
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens
Thomas W. Wood Obituary
THOMAS W. WOOD

Staunton - Thomas "Tom" Wayne Wood, 82, of 517 Randolph Street, died Thursday, August 29, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his family.

He was born January 11, 1937, in Kingsport, Tennessee, a son of the late Joseph William and Anna (Cox) Wood.

Prior to retirement, Mr. Wood was a life long truck driver, having worked for many different companies in the Valley. He was very proud of his profession.

Family members include, three sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas "Tommy" Wayne, Jr. and Ami Wood, David Scott and Gloria Wood, and Joseph William "J.W." and Becky Wood; four sisters, Ruth Wampler, Yvonne Hamrick, Sandra Silbert, and Deborah Myers; two brothers, Jimmy S. Wood and Richard Wood; five grandchildren, Charmaine Wood, David Wood II, Bryce Wood, Joseph Wood, Jr., and his wife, Hannah Shields-Wood, and Joshua Wood; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph J. Wood, William E. Wood, and John C. Wood.

A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, in Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens by the Rev. Russell Heinrich.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019, in the Henry Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2, 2019
