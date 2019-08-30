|
|
THOMAS W. WOOD
Staunton - Thomas "Tom" Wayne Wood, 82, of 517 Randolph Street, died Thursday, August 29, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his family.
He was born January 11, 1937, in Kingsport, Tennessee, a son of the late Joseph William and Anna (Cox) Wood.
Prior to retirement, Mr. Wood was a life long truck driver, having worked for many different companies in the Valley. He was very proud of his profession.
Family members include, three sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas "Tommy" Wayne, Jr. and Ami Wood, David Scott and Gloria Wood, and Joseph William "J.W." and Becky Wood; four sisters, Ruth Wampler, Yvonne Hamrick, Sandra Silbert, and Deborah Myers; two brothers, Jimmy S. Wood and Richard Wood; five grandchildren, Charmaine Wood, David Wood II, Bryce Wood, Joseph Wood, Jr., and his wife, Hannah Shields-Wood, and Joshua Wood; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph J. Wood, William E. Wood, and John C. Wood.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, in Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens by the Rev. Russell Heinrich.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019, in the Henry Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2, 2019