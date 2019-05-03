|
Thomas William Puckett
Waynesboro - After an extended and courageous battle with cancer, Thomas William Puckett passed away peacefully at home on May 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Tom was born on August 31, 1941 in Halifax County, VA.
He was predeceased by his mother and father, Edna Earle Puckett and Willard Tune Puckett, and brother, Ray W. Puckett. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Brenda Epperson Puckett, daughter Paula Puckett Garris and husband Ed of Jacksonville, NC, daughter Pamela Puckett Bennett and husband Jason of Charlotte, NC, and three granddaughters, Audrey Reeves Bennett, Evelyn Ruth Bennett and Virginia Holt Bennett. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Mary Jane Puckett, and sister Gale Puckett Baker, along with several nieces and nephews.
Tom graduated from Virginia Tech in 1965 with a degree in Agricultural Engineering and then worked 38 years for Dominion Energy in several capacities throughout Virginia and North Carolina. After retirement, Tom enjoyed spending several years as head of buildings and grounds for Main Street United Methodist Church in Waynesboro, VA. Under his leadership, he made sure the Church stayed in excellent condition for future generations to enjoy. Tom was an avid fisherman and golfer, and he enjoyed these activities the most when with his loyal group of buddies. As a master woodworking craftsman, Tom could turn raw wood into practically any type of furniture, accessory or Christmas-themed items, for which he is well known. Tom was always willing to give back to his community, having served in various leadership positions in the local Chamber of Commerce and other non-profit organizations, and was a 2-time Paul Harris Fellow with Rotary International.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory. A memorial service will be held Sunday May 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Main Street United Methodist Church in Waynesboro, VA. A reception will follow the service in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Main Street United Methodist Church Building Fund, 601 W. Main Street, Waynesboro, VA 22980. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to UVA Hospital and Hospice of the Piedmont for their loving care.
Published in The News Leader from May 3 to May 6, 2019