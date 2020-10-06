1/1
Thomas Worcester Starkey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Worcester Starkey

Harrisonburg - Thomas Worcester Starkey, 93, of Harrisonburg, VA passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Sunnyside Retirement Community.

Tom was born April 11, 1927 in Duluth, MN to the late Warren Fellows and Virginia May Moore Starkey. He graduated from Washington University in St. Louis, MO and served our country in the United States Navy during WWII. He was a regional manager for Sandoz/Novartis Pharmaceuticals for many years. He and his wife Sarah retired to her beloved family home, Belvidere Farm, in Mount Sidney, VA. He was a member of the Augusta Stone Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon and taught Sunday School.

On January 14, 1950 he married Sarah Alice McCue in St. Louis, Missouri. Tom is survived by his sons, Thomas McCue Starkey of Charlottesville, VA and David Moore Starkey & wife, Iris Garner, of Kernsville, N.C.; sisters, Katherine Litehiser and Virginia Thompson of MN; grandchildren, Tricia Starkey of NC, Lauren Starkey Oelschlager of VA, Shaun Starkey of PA, Daniel Starkey and Matthew Starkey of NC; great-grandchildren, Gwynneth Ward, Cecelia Ward, and Maisie Ward of VA, Alexis Starkey and Jordan Starkey of NC, Eli Starkey and Campbell Starkey of PA.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Howard Starkey.

Tom was known by his loved ones as a dedicated family man, a gentleman, and God-fearing individual from another era. He and his wife Sarah traveled the world together. He was a passionate student of history; he enjoyed cruises, the countryside, and pugs. Most especially, he loved his family and home. He will be forever missed.

Funeral services and burial will be privately held at Augusta Stone Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Augusta Stone Presbyterian Church, 28 Old Stone Church Lane, Fort Defiance, Virginia 24437.

Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved