|
|
Timothy A. Ralston
Staunton - Timothy Alan "Timmy" Ralston, 39, of 81 Grower Lane, Staunton passed Sunday, May 24, 2020 in the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Timmy was born in Staunton, Virginia on October 28, 1980, a son of Robert Hunter and Nobue Ralston.
Mr. Ralston was a veteran of the United States Army serving several tours of duty in the Middle East.
Surviving in addition to his parents of Staunton, are two sons, Zachary and Micah; three daughters, Brooklyn, Hannah, and Emma; and a brother, Daniel L. Ralston of Waynesboro.
In keeping with Mr. Ralston's wishes there will be no services.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from May 27 to May 30, 2020