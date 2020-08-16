Timothy Lee Puffenbarger
Bridgewater - Tim Puffenbarger, Age 69, of Bridgewater, VA passed away peacefully with his wife Kathy and his son Kenley by his side on August 14, 2020 after a long illness with Brain Cancer. He was born November 16, 1950 and was the son of the late Leon and Dorothy "Nellie" Puffenbarger. Tim was raised in the home of his grandparents "mama and papa", the late Bryan and Artie Rexrode of Briery Branch. He is preceded in death by uncles, Sterling and Tommy Rexrode of Staunton, aunts, Joan Riddleberger and Geneva Craun of Bridgewater, and special dog Prissy.
Tim served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War Era, being drafted soon after his graduation from Turner Ashby High School in 1970.
On March 27, 1975 he was united in marriage to Kathy Weaver, who survives. Also surviving are one son, Kenley Puffenbarger of Bridgewater, two sisters, Donna and Judy and uncle Victor Rexrode and wife Barbara of Bridgewater, brother-in-law, Gary Weaver and wife Brenda of Maryville, TN, sisters-in-law, Mary Lynn Walus and husband Mike of Craigsville, VA and Sarah Palmer of Salem, VA. He is also survived by nieces and nephews and beloved pet Mandy and grand-dog, Daisy.
Tim was a member of Briery Branch Church of the Brethren, where he faithfully served the congregation by helping others where needed and especially enjoyed the many visitations he made to the hospital, nursing homes, and residences to check in on folks. He worked alongside his wife Kathy in ministry in full support of her position currently serving as associate pastor at Briery Branch Church of the Brethren. God first called them to ministry work in 1998 where they witnessed together in volunteer ministry holding the Sunday morning chapel/church service for 17 ½ years for the residents at Loyalton Assisted Living in Staunton, VA. Tim loved his church and his church family at Briery Branch where his was born and raised.
On August 1, 2014 he retired from Hershey's Chocolate in Stuarts Draft, VA. He was often called the "Candy Man" or "Daddy Puff". He loved taking Vacations to the Pidgeon Forge, TN area and the many trips he and Kathy made there over the years. His Favorite thing was seeing and listening to Southern Gospel Group, The Kingdom Heirs. He enjoyed fishing with his son Kenley and playing "Amazing Grace" on his Guitar. He loved his family and many friends. Tim loved people. He enjoyed working and staying busy. He loved life. His love and devotion to God, his country and family will forever be remembered and cherished.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Briery Branch Church of the Brethren at 2:00 PM with Pastors Kathy Puffenbarger and Darren Howdyshell officiating. Burial will follow at Briery Branch Church of the Brethren.
Friends may come by the Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM to sign the register and pay their respects.
