Toby E. DePriest
Staunton - Toby Edwin DePriest, 72, of Staunton, died Friday, February 22, 2019 at King's Daughters' Community Health and Rehab Center.
He was born May 29, 1946 in Staunton, a son of the late Luther, Sr., and Pauline (Shull) DePriest.
Prior to retirement, Mr. DePriest was employed by Western State Hospital as an aide.
He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #680.
Family members include two sons and daughters-in-law, Doug and Shelley DePriest and Richard and Laura DePriest; three sisters, Jean DePriest, Garlena Thompson, and Nancy DePriest; a grandson, D.J. DePriest; a granddaughter, Cherokee Hemp; three step-grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and a nephew, Junior Thompson.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Plucker DePriest.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens by Major George Hackbarth.
Active pallbearers will be James "Bones" Doyle, Jimmy Maclam, Keith Maclam, Keith Bourne, Julian "Chief" Rittenhouse, and Phil "Farmer" Mohler.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 2412, Staunton, VA 24402.
The family would like to thank the UVA Heart Transplant team for their 19 years of care as well as King's Daughters' Community Health and Rehab for their care.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28, 2019