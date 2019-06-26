|
|
Trudy Argenbright
Swoope - Lillie Gertrude "Trudy" (Humphreys) Argenbright, 83, of 4936 Morris Mill Rd., died Tuesday (June 25, 2019) in her home.
Born December 15, 1935 in Bath County, she was a daughter of Alonzo Richard and Grace (Wilfong) Humphreys. She attended Goshen High School, and was employed by Genesco for 36 years. After retirement, she worked as a caregiver at Baldwin Park. She was a member of Glossbrenner United Methodist Church and the Joy Sunday School class. Trudy enjoyed crocheting and supplied many family members with beautiful Afghans. She also put her creative skills to use in her flower gardens and in a variety of handcrafts, including ceramics and Christmas wreaths. Her favorite treasures, though, were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and she loved sharing time with them.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Ernest Arthur Argenbright, Sr.; a daughter-in-law, Kay Argenbright; two brothers, Billy and Eugene Humphreys; a sister, Frances Martin; and a great-grandson, Parker Argenbright. Surviving are three children, Wanda Lamb and husband Larry of Staunton, E. Michael Argenbright of Swoope, and Ernest Arthur Argenbright, Jr. of Swoope; two sisters, Cora Bell Kennedy of Millboro and Myrtle Humphreys of Petersburg; five grandchildren, Valerie Donathan and husband Bill, Amanda Painter and husband Travis, Angela Escalante and husband Winston, Aaron Argenbright and wife Jelena, and Travis Argenbright and fiancée Danee Haddock; ten great-grandchildren; and three step great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 28 in the chapel of Bear Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Lester Kennedy. Burial will follow in Oak Lawn Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Bill Donathan, Travis Painter, Winston Escalante, Aaron Argenbright, Travis Argenbright and Wayne Armstrong. Flowerbearers will be friends from Glossbrenner United Methodist Church.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the Joy Sunday School Class at Glossbrenner United Methodist Church, PO Box 1016, Churchville, VA 24421.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.bearfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from June 26 to June 29, 2019