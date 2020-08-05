1/1
Tyler Owen Napier
1984 - 2020
Tyler Owen Napier

Stuarts Draft - Tyler Owen Napier, 36, of Stuarts Draft, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his residence.

He was born June 13, 1984, a son of Roger Owen and Karen Ann (Snead) Napier.

Tyler was employed by Cracker Barrel of Waynesboro.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Cameron (Napier) Knick and husband, Shon of Stuarts Draft; niece, Makaila A. Napier, and a nephew, Clinton Owen Knick.

Tyler also leaves a number of aunts, uncles and cousins and his cat "Old Man."

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Shenandoah Heights Baptist Church, 901 Shenandoah Ave., Waynesboro with the Rev. Dr. Paul LaPrevotte officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com






Published in The News Leader from Aug. 5 to Aug. 8, 2020.
