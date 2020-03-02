Resources
1926 - 2020
Staunton - Mrs. Vada Simmons Showalter, of Staunton, passed away March 1, 2020. Vada was born in Rockingham County, VA. She is survived by 3 daughters, Lorraine Kay Showalter of Staunton, Sharon Lee Showalter (spouse Lewis Bragg) of Charlottesville, and Teresa Ann Showalter of Richmond. In keeping with Vada's warm spirit and in lieu of flowers, cards or other items, she wished that everyone who knew and loved her perform an act of kindness in her memory. A private funeral service for daughters only is planned.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, 2020
