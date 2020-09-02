Vaiden Bowen
Williamsburg - Vaiden Bowen, 69, of Williamsburg and formerly of Staunton, died August 29, 2020 in Williamsburg. Born April 13, 1951, she was the daughter of the late William Erwin and Virginia Vaiden Bowen.
Bowen had a spirit of great generosity and compassion; she spent her career in service to others as a counselor specializing in crisis and substance abuse counseling with the Commonwealth of Virginia, including Colonial Behavioral Health, Valley Community Services Board, and the Department of Corrections.
She carried on the Bowen tradition of extraordinary hospitality and created extravagant games and contests which had no rules or guidelines, a trait her 7 year-old grandson shares. Her bright and playful spirit was contagious and you wanted to be where she was, a trait her 4 year-old grandson shares. She will always be remembered for her storytelling, her empathy and the fierceness of her friendship.
Surviving are Bowen's daughter, Shelly Laurenzo, husband Eric, sons Elijah (7) and Asher (4) of Williamsburg; her "bonus daughter," Rachael Hammond, husband Carl, children Carter (15) and Anna Catherine (10) of Lexington, South Carolina; her brother, James Bowen and wife Alice of Capon Bridge, West Virginia; and many cousins in the Vaiden, Altizer, and Bowen families.
Nelsen Williamsburg is serving the family.
A graveside service will be held with interment at Williamsburg Memorial Park on Friday, Sept 4, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, masks are required and social distancing will be observed. A reception will be held at Nelsen Williamsburg, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd., following the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bruton Parish Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
.