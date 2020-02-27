|
Valerie Ann (Glynn) Riccioni
Brownsburg - Valerie Ann (Glynn) Riccioni, 75, of Brownsburg, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
Valerie was born on May 2, 1944 in Swindon, Wiltshire, England during WW2, a daughter of the late William E. Glynn and Elizabeth V. (Butcher) Glynn. This gave her dual citizenship in England and the United States of America. At 18 months old, Valerie and her mother boarded a hospital ship and sailed 14 days on rough seas to the USA, surviving only on Coca-Cola to calm the seasickness.
After moving to the United States, Valerie and her family lived in Somerville, NJ. She graduated from Somerville High School where she met her high school sweetheart and future husband. Gus and Val were married in 1960 and lived in New Jersey until 1997 when they moved to Virginia.
Valerie and her late husband Gus were married for 57 wonderful years. Through Gods mercy let us pray they will be reunited with God in heaven. Val was not only a loving and caring mother, wife and homemaker she also worked hand-in-hand with Gus in his various endeavors and businesses.
While residing in New Jersey, Valerie was an active member of the Carmelite Monastery and the Blue Army. Valerie was also a devoted member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Staunton, VA and active in the Legion of Mary.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Gustavo Daniel Riccioni, III.
Survivors include her children, David Riccioni, Robert Riccioni, Brian Riccioni, Beth Kopp, Danielle (Riccioni) Coppola, Jonathan Riccioni, Michael Riccioni, Mary (Riccioni) Repair and Victoria Riccioni; siblings, Michele (Glynn) Bair and Richard Glynn; 28 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
During the past few years, Valerie had a team of earthly guardian angels who were referred to as "Val's Gals" assisting in her daily care. She looked forward to their visits every day and had a special bond with each and every one of them.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted 12pm on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Francis Assisi Catholic Church, 118 N. New St., Staunton, with Father Joseph Wamala officiating. Burial will follow at Thornrose Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5pm until 7pm on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Staunton Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 18 W. Frederick St., Staunton.
In Lieu of flowers please donate to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and the Legion of Mary, Staunton, VA; Little Sisters of the Poor and the Carmelite Monastery, Flemington, NJ.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020