Vaughn A. Ashby
Churchville - Vaughn Allen Ashby, 86, of 862 Buffalo Gap Hwy., died Thursday (October 10, 2019) at his home.
Born June 17, 1933 in Augusta County, he was a son of Carlisle Vaughn Ashby and Christine Alice (Michael) Ashby Wine. He was a U. S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict and a member of Jerusalem Chapel United Brethren in Christ Church. Prior to retirement, he was employed by C & P Telephone/Bell Atlantic for 38 years. He was heavily involved in community service on a personal level and as a driving force in the Churchville Ruritan Club, holding various national and local offices. His tireless service greatly impacted Weekday Religious Education, the Churchville Community Center, and Telephone Pioneers of America. He was also a member of the Buffalo Gap Sportsman Club, and was responsible for implementing many improvements to athletic fields and equipment.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, G. C. Ashby; and two sisters, Marie Cook and Carolyn Hite.
Surviving are his wife, Patricia (Shinaberry) Ashby; three children, Julie Shiflet and husband Mike of Broadway, Todd Ashby and wife Elizabeth of Churchville, and Dean Ashby and wife Kristy of Deerfield; a half-sister, Madeline Campbell of Grottoes; six grandchildren, Jeremy Shiflet, Ashlea Link, Chassidy Campbell, Travis Ashby, Shannon Sandridge, and Camille Ashby; and two great-granddaughters, Alex Shiflet and Madelyn Campbell.
A private burial service will be held in Green Hill Cemetery. A memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, October 14 in Jerusalem Chapel United Brethren in Christ Church, officiated by Pastor Dennis Sites and Mr. Jon Cromer. Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Kirkland, Steve Morris, Donnie Michael, Tom Mace, John Tanksley, Dr. Donald Cromer, Mike Calhoun, Don Sprouse, and members of the Churchville Ruritan Club.
The family will receive friends at the church following the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Churchville Community Park, c/o Lucy Plotner, 563 Hankey Mountain Hwy., Churchville, VA 24421; the Churchville Ruritan Club, PO Box 24, Churchville, VA 24421; or to Jerusalem Chapel United Brethren in Christ Church, 314 Chapel Rd., Churchville, VA 24421.
The family is grateful for the compassionate support of caregivers Kay Howard, Samantha Ramsey, and Kayla Shifflett, and the Legacy Hospice team.
Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be made to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2019