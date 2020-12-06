Venita McCray
Staunton, - Venita Valarie Campbell McCray, 78, of Staunton, Virginia passed away Thursday, December 03, 2020 at her daughter's residence.
She was born November 9, 1942 in Goshen, VA, the daughter of the late Stewart Thompson Campbell and Neader Pearl Massey Campbell.
Venita was retired from the University of Virginia food service department as a cashier.
She was a member of the Staunton Moose Lodge. She was known for being a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Venita loved music and enjoyed singing and dancing. She loved her flowers and birds. Venita also enjoyed playing board and card games with her family.
Venita is survived by a son, John D. Jarvis, Jr. and wife, Dawn of Pensacola, Florida; two daughters, Barbara A. Dean and husband, Butch of Staunton, VA, and Teresa L. Sprouse and husband, Sanford of Swoope, VA; eight grandchildren, Joey D. Sprouse and wife Renee of Stuarts Draft, VA, Daniel V. Sprouse and wife Eliza of Staunton, VA, Sabrina Jones of Pensacola, FL, Tasha Shifflett of Scottsville, VA, and Tabitha Ford and husband Tanner of Crozet, VA, Victoria, Alyvia, and Jase Jarvis of Pensacola, FL; nine great grandchildren; three brothers, Albert Campbell of Waynesboro, VA, Carl L. Campbell of Goshen, VA, and Zane G. Campbell of Stuarts Draft, VA ; one sister, Willie Ann Jolly of Craigsville, VA; niece JoAnn Giles and nephew Larry Michael Campbell as well as other numerous nieces and nephews, and Gail Dorman, who she considered part of the family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. McCray; one brother, Lynwood T. Campbell; and two sisters, Dora L. Sprouse and Mattie Louise Grogg.
A funeral service will be conducted 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the Estaline Valley Church of the Nazarene with Pastors Michael Lawson officiating, and Billy Curry, assisting. Interment will be at Little River Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Gary A. Campbell, Rodney L. Campbell, Darryl W. Campbell, Derek Campbell, Tanner Ford, and Cody Dean. Honorary pallbearers include Stuart L. Giles and Billy Sacre.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Craigsville Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Shenandoah at 64 Sports Medicine Dr, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Arrangements are being handled by Craigsville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.craigsvillefuneralhome.com
