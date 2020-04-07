|
Vera K. Copenhaver
Staunton - Vera K. Copenhaver, 67, widow of Frank William Copenhaver, of Staunton went to be with the Lord Saturday, April 4, 2020. Vera went peacefully at her home.
Vera was preceded in death by her husband, Frank and a daughter, Betty Almond.
Surviving are four children, Dawn Strotler and husband Earl, Frank Copenhaver and wife Virginia, Ann Smith and her husband Tracy, and Rose Nunn and husband John; son-in-law, Chuck Almond; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
There will be no public services.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2020