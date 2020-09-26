1/1
Vera Loraine (Coffey) Falls
Vera Loraine (Coffey) Falls

Vesuvius - Vera Loraine (Coffey) Falls, 93, a resident of Vesuvius, VA, passed away Friday morning, September 25, 2020 at the home of her daughter, Lisa Grant.

A daughter of the late Clarence Henry Coffey and Maywood (Campbell) Coffey, she was born August 29, 1927.

She was an avid gardener, quilter, cook and always family oriented.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Raymond Falls; daughter, Darlene Fitzgerald and husband Glen Fitzgerald; 4 children who died at birth; sisters, Vivian Allen, Velma Quick, Elaine Bryant, Genevieve Moyer, Georgie Phillips, Betty Coffey, and Shirley Maddox; brother, J.D. Fitzgerald; companion, Eldon Campbell and sons Lewis and Donald Campbell and granddaughter, Ashley Campbell; friends, Grey Puckett, Ricky Alexander, and Lemuel Bryant.

Surviving are her brother, William Coffey and wife Kitty; sister, Josephine Carr and husband Pete; daughters, Janice Bryant, Sandra Campbell, Lisa Grant and "Bye" Bye", Wanda Furry and husband David, Brenda Howdyshell and husband Bill; grandchildren: Audrey Campbell and husband Donnie, Patricia Thacker and husband Tony, Donald Bryant, Charles Bryant and wife Lisa, Beverly Puckett, Donna Campbell, Heather Fitzgerald and husband Matthew, Derek Campbell, Crystal Fitz and husband Jermale, Lisa, J.R., Chris, and Ben; and 7 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind special friends, Tony Grant, Donnie Campbell, Pat Cash and Jane Simpson.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Sunday September 27th at McDow Funeral Home. The family is kindly asking that all attending please wear face coverings.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday September 28th in Haines Chapel Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Billy Coffey and Fred Salmon.

Pallbearers will be Charles Bryant, Donald Bryant, Larry Bryant, Jerry Bryant, Derek Campbell, Matthew Fitzgerald, Billy Coffey, and David Coffey.

Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren to carry flowers.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to her special caregivers, Lisa and "Bye Bye".

Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online are welcome at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com

McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.






Published in The News Leader from Sep. 26 to Sep. 29, 2020.
