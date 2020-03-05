|
|
Vernon L. Rowe
Greenville - Vernon Lee "PeePaw" Rowe, 54, husband for 34 years of Susan (Eakin) Rowe, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
He was born March 18, 1965, in Staunton, a son of Frances Bryant Rowe and the late Roger Lee Rowe.
Mr. Rowe was employed by D.M. Conner for a number of years.
He was a member of the NRA and an avid hunter.
In addition to his wife, family members include a Godson, Jase Graves; two brothers and a sister-in-law, David and Ginger Rowe and Joseph Rowe; a sister and brother-in-law, Frances and Mark Forrester; and two very special friends, Mitchel Robertson and Ashley Graves.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Mt. Paran Baptist Church by the Rev. Billy Coffey. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Gwin Berry, Tommy Mynes, Nathan Fix, Evan Fix, Chuck Reed, Joe Campbell, Mike Cobb, and Fred Bryant.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mitchel Robertson, Randy Cox, and Hubie Majors.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church.
Memorials may be made to Mt. Paran Baptist Church Cemetery, 7140 Irish Creek Road, Vesuvius, VA 24483.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020