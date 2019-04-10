Services
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA 22980
540-949-8133
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Church of the Blue Ridge
Afton, VA
View Map
Vernon Whitney Critzer, Jr.

Afton - Vernon Whitney Critzer, Jr., 70, of Afton, Virginia passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019. He was born May 12, 1948 to the late Vernon W. Critzer and Helen Brown Critzer. He was a farmer, horticulturist, and former pastor of Church of the Blue Ridge at Afton, Virginia.

Surviving are his wife, Rosemary Kaylor Critzer, sister-in-law Ellen Kaylor, brother-in-law John Kaylor, a number of cousins and the employees of Critzer Family Farm.

The family will receive family and friends Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 6 - 8 pm at McDow Funeral Home, Waynesboro, Virginia. A memorial service will be held Sunday, April 14 at 3:00 pm at the Church of the Blue Ridge, Afton, Virginia. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Afton Christian School, 9357 Critzers Shop Road, Afton, Virginia 22920. Thanks to all who helped to care for Whitney including Hospice of the Piedmont and Care Advantage. Condolences may be shared at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2019
