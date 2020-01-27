|
Victor Robert Drumheller
New Hope - Victor Robert Drumheller, 76, of New Hope, died Saturday, January 25, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family. He was born August 4, 1943, son of the late Martin Luther and Ruby Nell Drumheller.
Victor was married to the love of his life, Carolyn Craig for 56 years. He was employed by Virginia Power for 31 years. After retiring he went back to his first love of farming and helping everyone in the community until a lung disease hit in 2003. He was a member of Hermitage Presbyterian Church.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Martin and Phillip and a beloved brother-in-law, Russell Craig.
He leaves behind is wife, Carolyn; two daughters, Lisa D. Rankin and Robin D. Alt (David); sister, Judy Abbott; sisters-in-law, June Drumheller, Dot Jordan (Skip) and Betty Craig; grandchildren, Christopher Drumheller (Brittney), Christin and Christina Rankin (Chaz), Victoria and Skyler Alt; great-grandchildren, Addison, Lilly, Natalie and her mom, Cassie; his beloved side-kick, Pepper and lifelong friends, Jimmy Simmons and Charlie Drumheller.
Funeral Services will be held in Hermitage Presbyterian Church, 46 Hildebrand Church Road, Waynesboro at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2020, conducted by Pastor Wray Sherman. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, Fishersville is serving the family.
