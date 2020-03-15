|
Victoria Ford
Grottoes - On March 14, 2020, the angels rejoiced when Victoria Elaine Ford, 71, of Grottoes, was called home after her battle with cancer.
She was born in Rockingham County on August 29, 1948, and was a daughter of the late Frederick Lee and Minnie Elizabeth (Hutchens) Morris.
Mrs. Ford had worked at Hollister and had her own business, Elaine's Cleaning Service.
She was united in marriage to James Edward Ford on September 24, 1988, who survives.
Elaine enjoyed cooking and baking her homemade dishes, gardening, making flower arrangements, spending time with her family and shopping with her daughter. She was a giver of her time and talents to help her family keep traditions alive.
Surviving in addition to her husband is her daughter, Lisa Michele Nobles, of Staunton; three sisters, Jennifer Christine Simmers and husband Carlton and Roberta Carla Reardon, all of Grottoes and Freda Elizabeth Fleisher, of Churchville; two brothers, Frederick Lee Morris, Jr. and wife Dianne, and Christopher Allen Morris and wife Julie, all of Grottoes. She is also survived by God grandchildren, John, Eislee and Easton Clifton.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Dawn Denise Morris.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sentara RMH Hahn Cancer Center, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
