|
|
Vincent P. Davis, Sr.
Staunton - Vincent P. Davis, Jr., 63, of Staunton passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at his residence.
Out of an abundance of caution due to the Coronavirus outbreak, a memorial service will be held at Victory Worship Center and World Outreach in Staunton with burial at Fairview Cemetery in Staunton at a later date.
Relatives and friends may view complete obituary and share condolences with the family online by visiting www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com Professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home (540) 943-6938/(540)886-2601.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 4 to Apr. 7, 2020