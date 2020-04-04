Services
Jones Funeral Home
813-15 N Augusta St
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 886-2601
Vincent P. Davis Sr.


1956 - 2020
Vincent P. Davis Sr. Obituary
Vincent P. Davis, Sr.

Staunton - Vincent P. Davis, Jr., 63, of Staunton passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at his residence.

Out of an abundance of caution due to the Coronavirus outbreak, a memorial service will be held at Victory Worship Center and World Outreach in Staunton with burial at Fairview Cemetery in Staunton at a later date.

Relatives and friends may view complete obituary and share condolences with the family online by visiting www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com Professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home (540) 943-6938/(540)886-2601.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 4 to Apr. 7, 2020
