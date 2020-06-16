Vincent P. Davis, Jr.
Staunton - A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Victory Worship Center and World Outreach in Staunton with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may share condolences with the family and view complete obituary online by visiting www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services (540) 943-6938/(540)886-2601.
Staunton - A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Victory Worship Center and World Outreach in Staunton with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may share condolences with the family and view complete obituary online by visiting www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services (540) 943-6938/(540)886-2601.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Jun. 16 to Jun. 19, 2020.