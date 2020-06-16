Vincent P. Davis Jr.
Vincent P. Davis, Jr.

Staunton - A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Victory Worship Center and World Outreach in Staunton with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery.

Relatives and friends may share condolences with the family and view complete obituary online by visiting www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services (540) 943-6938/(540)886-2601.






Published in The News Leader from Jun. 16 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Victory Worship Center and World Outreach
Funeral services provided by
McCutcheon and Jones Funeral Home
267 Port Republic Road
Waynesboro, VA 22980
(540) 943-6938
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

