Violet Elaine Gibson Jett Varner
Harrisonburg - Violet Elaine Gibson Jett Varner, went to be with her Lord on her 94th birthday, November 15th, 2020 at her residence in Harrisonburg. She was born in Charlottesville, Virginia on November 15th, 1926.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lenwood Henry and Maggie Gibson, first husband, James H. Jett, her second husband Marvin F. Varner, a daughter, Donna Jett Diehl, step-son Marvin F. Varner Jr. and son-in-law Simon M. Painter Jr.
Surviving are three daughters and two sons.Ca
rolyn Jett Wetsel of Harrisonburg, Vickie Jett Painter of Staunton, Sandra Jett Hopkin of Orem, Utah, James H. Jett, Franklin D. Jett (Nancy) of Harrisonburg, step-daughter Darlene Worley of Mechanicsville and son-in-law Marlin Diehl of Earlysville. Also surviving are 18 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
Violet worked in retail sales for 50 years. She was an active member of the Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene and a volunteer for Steve Wingfield Ministries. In her later years, she loved her Joy Group and Life Group.
There will be an open viewing November 18th & 19th from 9:00am to 5:00pm and on November 20th from 9:00am until 12:00 noon at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A graveside service is planned for Friday, November 20th at 2:00 p.m at Weavers Mennonite Cemetery on Rawley Pike, Route 33 West. Pastors Jim Harrison, Roger Dove, Joseph Stoner and Dr. Jason Painter will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene, 1871 Boyers Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801, or to the Salvation Army, P. O. Box 468, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
