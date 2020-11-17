1/1
Violet Elaine Gibson Jett Varner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Violet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Violet Elaine Gibson Jett Varner

Harrisonburg - Violet Elaine Gibson Jett Varner, went to be with her Lord on her 94th birthday, November 15th, 2020 at her residence in Harrisonburg. She was born in Charlottesville, Virginia on November 15th, 1926.

She was preceded in death by her parents Lenwood Henry and Maggie Gibson, first husband, James H. Jett, her second husband Marvin F. Varner, a daughter, Donna Jett Diehl, step-son Marvin F. Varner Jr. and son-in-law Simon M. Painter Jr.

Surviving are three daughters and two sons.Carolyn Jett Wetsel of Harrisonburg, Vickie Jett Painter of Staunton, Sandra Jett Hopkin of Orem, Utah, James H. Jett, Franklin D. Jett (Nancy) of Harrisonburg, step-daughter Darlene Worley of Mechanicsville and son-in-law Marlin Diehl of Earlysville. Also surviving are 18 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

Violet worked in retail sales for 50 years. She was an active member of the Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene and a volunteer for Steve Wingfield Ministries. In her later years, she loved her Joy Group and Life Group.

There will be an open viewing November 18th & 19th from 9:00am to 5:00pm and on November 20th from 9:00am until 12:00 noon at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.

A graveside service is planned for Friday, November 20th at 2:00 p.m at Weavers Mennonite Cemetery on Rawley Pike, Route 33 West. Pastors Jim Harrison, Roger Dove, Joseph Stoner and Dr. Jason Painter will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene, 1871 Boyers Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801, or to the Salvation Army, P. O. Box 468, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lindsey Funeral Homes
473 South Main Street
Harrisonburg, VA 228013608
5404347318
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lindsey Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved