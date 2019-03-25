|
Violet S. Botkin
Churchville - Violet Slaven Botkin, 88, widow of Fred Bruce Botkin, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019.
Born August 5, 1930 in Highland County, she was a daughter of Roy Bernard and Mabel Clara (Wimer) Slaven. She was a longtime member of St. James United Methodist Church.
In addition to her husband of 67 years, she was preceded in death by five sisters, Laura Coggin, Bonnie Slaven, Nellie Slaven, Mildred Simmons and her twin, Isabel Lawhorn. Surviving are a daughter Judith Hanger and husband Kenneth; a son Bruce Botkin and wife Sharon; a sister Frances Findley; three grandchildren, Stephanie Reeves and husband Brad, Josh Botkin and wife Sara, and Alex Botkin and wife Hillary; six great-grandchildren; a special niece, Barbara Wood; and a dear friend, Linda Zullig.
A graveside funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 27 in Green Hill Cemetery, officiated by Pastors Lester Kennedy and Ralph Grow. Active pallbearers will be Ray Cox, Eddie Wood, Brad Reeves, Tom Kelly, Gary Eustler, Bob Kite and Dean Ashby. Honorary pallbearers will be Bob and Jacki Howard, Edna Kiracofe, Doris Siron, Vaughn and Pat Ashby, Betty Kite, Carolyn Rankin, Sandy Kelly, and the Blanche Gilbert Sunday school class.
Friends may call anytime on Tuesday at the home of Judith and Kenneth Hanger, 82 Stone Farm Circle, Churchville.
Memorials may be directed to the Fred Botkin scholarship fund at St. James United Methodist Church, PO Box 43, Churchville, VA 24421.
Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2019