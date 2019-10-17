|
|
Virgie Pauline "Polly" (Sensabaugh) Atmonavage
Virgie Pauline "Polly" (Sensabaugh) Atmonavage, 85, formerly of Spottswood, Va. passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in Maryland.
She was born on July 12, 1934 in Steeles Tavern, VA, a daughter of the late Charles Preston and Annie Catherine (Morris) Sensabaugh. After graduating from Spottswood High School, where she was Valedictorian, she worked locally until she met and married Bill Wetzel from Waynesboro, VA. Bill was a recruiter for the Air Force, and they lived in Lynchburg, Staunton, then relocated to Alabama and finally settled in Maryland. First having a career in retail, she managed a women's clothing store called Shirley's. She always enjoyed working in retail, especially at Christmas time with all the extra hustle and bustle. Later she had a successful career with the Government Printing Office where she managed their subscription/book store in Laurel, Maryland until retirement.
Polly enjoyed music, dancing and traveled whenever possible. She went on two Caribbean cruises, vacationed at the Outer Banks and especially enjoyed the "Charlie's Angels" Sister trips taken through the years. She was always proud of where she came from and loved to come home to Spottswood.
She is survived by her two daughters, Lisa C. Moyers and Sue A. Mitchem (Joe) living in New Windsor, MD and son William "Billy" P. Wetzel (Tina) living in Mechanicsville, MD; a brother Thomas Sensabaugh (Dana), of Mint Spring, VA; sister Betty Jean Crickenburger of Waynesboro; and grandchildren: Joseph "Joey" R. Mitchem, Kathryn "Katie" E. Mitchem, Amanda "Mandy" C. Baily (Kevin), Sara A. Atmonavage, JJ Wetzel, Savannah Wetzel, Tiffany Wetzel and two great grandsons Morgan and Bryan Baily, numerous nieces and nephews and their children as well as longtime dear friend Lanny Silcott of Silver Spring, MD. She was preceded in death by brother Charles "Bub" Sensabaugh and sister Mary C. Beatty.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1:30pm on Tuesday, October 22nd at Old Providence ARP Church in Steeles Tavern, by the Rev. Patrick Malphrus. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Old Providence ARP Church, 1005 Spottswood Rd, Steeles Tavern, VA. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019