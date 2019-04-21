|
Virgil E. Delaney, Jr.
Weyers Cave -
Virgil Estil Delaney, Jr., 67, husband of Debra (Kirk) Delaney of Weyers Cave, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Mr. Delaney was born on February 13, 1952 in Fort Knox, Kentucky, a son of the late Virgil E. and Pola (Brunicardi) Delaney. Virgil was the owner of 7-Eleven in Shenandoah, Virginia. He was a strong, hardworking, and caring man. He always made sure that his family was taken care of and loved them with his whole being. He fought with all that he had, to be with them as long as he could. His family is thankful that he is finally at peace and no longer suffering.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 39 years, are two daughters, Amanda Kay Delaney of Waynesboro and Erin (Delaney) Irick of Weyers Cave; three grandchildren, Kierra Delaney, Alaina Brockman, and Reese Irick; two great-grandchildren, Sabella Knight and Ka'Ron "Virgil" Delaney; five siblings, Lee Ann Russell of Lexington, Kentucky, Andrea Walling of Columbus, Texas, Paul Delaney of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, Marian Vidas of Cross Lanes, West Virginia, and David Delaney of Ashland, Kentucky; and 15 nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel.
A private graveside will be held at St Paul Cemetery in Weyers Cave, Virginia.
Memorial contributions may be made, in Virgil's memory, to the Augusta Health Foundation Hospice of the Shenandoah, Post Office Box 1000, Fishersville, Virginia 22939.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, Virginia is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019