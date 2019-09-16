|
Virgil F. Reid
Fort Defiance - Virgil Floyd Reid, 85, husband of Anne Rebecca "Becky" (Sheets) Reid, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, September 13, 2019, at home surrounded by his beloved family.
Mr. Reid was born in Churchville, Virginia on October 10, 1933, a son of the late Arthur Russell Reid and Dollye Floyd Reid, as well as the stepson of Lucille Livick Reid. Virgil was a member of Lebanon Church of the Brethren and past member of Cherryvale United Methodist Church. He loved the Lord, enjoyed reading his Bible, singing in the choir, and spent many years teaching Sunday school.
After graduating from North River High School, he served as a Staff Sergeant in the Air Force during the Korean War. Afterwards, he attended Dunsmore Business College, earning a degree in Business Administration. His professional career began as an insurance agent for Allstate Insurance Company in Staunton where he worked for 23 years. During this time, he enjoyed playing Santa Claus at Sears and Roebuck bringing children in the area lots of joy. In 1984, he founded Old Dominion Insurance Agency, working alongside his wife and son-in-law, Joel Frazier, until his retirement.
Virgil never met a stranger. He was a member of the Lions Club of Staunton for 30 years and also a member of the New Hope Ruritan Club. He loved being at service to others, volunteering when needed and giving back to the community. His love for music and entertainment led him to participate in many Staunton Lion's Club Variety Shows and to form a singing group with his two girls.
He was married for sixty-three years to Becky, who was the love of his life. He was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving are two sons, Dr. John F. Reid and his wife Diane of Moline, Illinois, and Wesley V. Reid and his wife Tessie of Roanoke; two daughters, Stacey A. Reid and her partner Greg Nichols of Staunton, and Jennifer R. Frazier and her husband Joel of Fort Defiance; one brother, Arthur R. "Jim" Reid, Jr. of Staunton; one sister, Wanda R. Spiers of Staunton; ten grandchildren, Jessica Velasco and her husband Abe, Michael Piwoni and his wife Kari, Rebecca Marshall and her husband Adam, Natalie Burleson and her husband Josh, Meagan Svymbersky and her husband Jordan, Joshua Reid and his fiancé Liana Farb, Katherine Morgan and her husband Mike, Ashley Clark and her husband Daniel, Benjamin Reid and his fiancé Annie Loyd, and Jillian Frazier and her boyfriend Dillon Stickley; nine great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the home of Joel and Jennifer Frazier (822 Bailey Road, Fort Defiance, Virginia) from 6pm-8pm Thursday September 19. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21 at Middle River Church of the Brethren (2077 Knightly Mill Road, Fort Defiance, Virginia 24437) by Pastor Matthew Fike. It is suggested those desiring to make memorial contributions, give to Valley Mission (1513 West Beverley Street, Staunton, Virginia 24401). Bear Funeral Home, 14 Green Hill Lane, Churchville, Virginia is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 16 to Sept. 19, 2019