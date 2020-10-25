1/1
Virginia Ann Rankin Batten
1938 - 2020
Virginia Ann Rankin Batten

Fishersville - Virginia Ann (Rankin) Batten, 82, wife of Douglas E. Batten, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 23, 2020 in Fishersville. She was born in Waynesboro on May 28, 1938 to the late Warren Edward Rankin and the late Ethel Leann (Day) Rankin.

She retired from Hershey Chocolate Company of Virginia as a Stockroom Clerk.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Edward "Eddie" Rankin and a sister, Peggy Landis and her husband, Paul.

Surviving are her husband of 66 years, Douglas E. Batten; her only surviving sister, Dolly Floyd andher husband, Walter; sister-in-law, Betty Rankin; four sons, Douglas R. Batten, Freddy E. Batten and his wife, Becky, Michael W. Batten, Jeffrey A. Batten and his wife, Dennetta; her four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

In keeping with COVID-19 restrictions, family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home of Fishersville.

A private graveside service will be held at Augusta Memorial Park, Waynesboro.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, Harrisonburg Office, 420 Neff Avenue, Suite 210,, Harrisonburg VA 22801, Web: http://www.cancer.org/involved/donate or to Cat's Cradle, P. O. Box 2128, Harrisonburg VA 22801, Tel: 1-540-433-1135; Web: http://www.catscradleva.org/

Family and friends may share their condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.






Published in The News Leader from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
09:00 - 05:00 PM
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA 22939
(540) 932-3600
